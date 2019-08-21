× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/22/19): A special delivery of peaches, why the sound of silence among the media speaks volumes, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 207: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the co-founder of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan. On the docket this week, why a consortium of Chicago Teacher’s Union members went on an educational trip to visit the socialist nation of Venezuela, how the silence among the media concerning the forthcoming report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on the Trump-Russia investigation speaks volumes about their agenda, and whether-or-not Rod Blagojevich has paid his dues to society after being sentenced to prison for shaking down a children’s hospital and attempting to sell a U.S. Senate seat. Plus, Kasso gets a special delivery from Tom Ringhausen’s orchard.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3670934/3670934_2019-08-21-165534.64kmono.mp3

