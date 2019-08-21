Team MVP: Chicago 51st State?- Movement to Kick Chicago Out of Illinois
An organization called “New Illinois” wants Chicago to separate from Illinois but why? Vice-Chairman of New Illinois, Jeff Tipps explains why his organization is spearheading this movement.
For more information about New Illinois visit: NewIllinoisState.org
Like New Illinois on Facebook at: Facebook.com/NewIllinoisState
Want to hear more of Team MVP and Mason Vera Paine? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason & Team MVP on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow the crew on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com