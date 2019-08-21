× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.20.19: Officially Part of The Blackhawks WGN Radio Team

Chicago Blackhawks play-by-play announcer for WGN Radio, John Wiedeman, joined the Steve Cochran Show to preview the season and announce that sales for single game tickets would go on sale shortly after the show, but that’s not all… They surprised Ji Suk Yi with her very own personalized sweater! And the cherry on top? They made one for Steve’s newborn grandson, Issac! Other guests on the show included military vet and POW, General John Borling; an inspiring kid of the week; an enthusiastic pair that were named our MVPP’s; a runner who has competed in over 100 marathons worldwide; and the vice president for the “tough mudder”.