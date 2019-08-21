× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.20.19: It’s Mark & Ji!

On this episode of The Steve Cochran Show:

Mark and Ji take over while Steve has golf duties! **Don’t worry, he joins via phone to let us all know how he’s doing** – (Can’t go a day without talking to each other #radiolove)

Karen Conti talks about National Senior Citizen Day and how to respond to age discrimination and nursing home negligence.

Your MVPP: Jefferey Wright, Co-Founder of A.M. Money.

Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo talks to Mark and Ji about when she realized she had a gift to communicate with spirits…

On this weeks edition of Neighborhood Eats, we talk TACOS with Sanaa!

Plus, relationship expert Bela Ghandi joins in studio to give some love advise!

Listen to the podcast here: