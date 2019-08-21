Steve Cochran Full Show 08.20.19: It’s Mark & Ji!

On this episode of The Steve Cochran Show:

Mark and Ji take over while Steve has golf duties! **Don’t worry, he joins via phone to let us all know how he’s doing** – (Can’t go a day without talking to each other #radiolove)

Karen Conti talks about National Senior Citizen Day and how to respond to age discrimination and nursing home negligence.

Your MVPP: Jefferey Wright, Co-Founder of A.M. Money.

Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo talks to Mark and Ji about when she realized she had a gift to communicate with spirits…

On this weeks edition of Neighborhood Eats, we talk TACOS with Sanaa!

Plus, relationship expert Bela Ghandi joins in studio to give some love advise!

