Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on the upcoming season of “The Circus”: “If we’d pitched this show as fiction, they would’ve kicked us out.”

8:18 PM, August 21, 2019

Mark McKinnon

Mark McKinnon who’s a political advisor, producer and co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the return of the hit series September 22nd-8pm ET/7pm CT.

