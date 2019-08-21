× Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on the upcoming season of “The Circus”: “If we’d pitched this show as fiction, they would’ve kicked us out.”

Mark McKinnon who’s a political advisor, producer and co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth” joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the return of the hit series September 22nd-8pm ET/7pm CT.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3671076/3671076_2019-08-22-011516.64kmono.mp3

