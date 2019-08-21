Roe Conn Full Show (08/20/19): Travel via zeppelin is back, your thermostat is set to low, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on Gov. JB Pritzker’s renovation of Democratic offices at the Thompson center but leaving GOP offices untouched; Crain’s Chicago Bussiness’ A.D. Quig looks at Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s proposals to fill a $700+ billion hole in the city’s budget; Chicago Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski breaks down new data about Chicago’s electric scooter pilot program; A Canadian company is trying to bring back zeppelins as a mode of travel; The Top Five@5 features the end of Old Town Road‘s record-setting run at the top of the Billboard 100; And the Department of Energy’s AC thermostat reccomendations are discussed.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!