× Rainbows for all Children; Helping Kids through the Process of Grief & Loss

Stephanie Garrity, Executive Director of the international NPO “Rainbows for all Children”, joins the conversation to talk about how this wonderful organization started, the services it offers and how it’s been helping kids since 1983. They focus on all areas of grief and loss such as significant illness, death, deployment, deportation, incarceration, separation & divorce and any other life trauma. Check out their website, www.rainbows.org, to find a Rainbows location near you, resources and how to become a facilitator in your community!

