President Trump’s strong economy, Chicago’s lakefront slowly disappearing and Sister Jean turning 100!

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann and very special guest Miles Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the ongoing story about lead levels in Chicago water, President Trump saying the economy is strong, Naperville reportedly reconsidering their ban of recreational marijuana sales, the Chicago Park District saying the lakefront is disappearing, Sister Jean celebrating her 100th birthday, the Cubs beating the Giants, the White Sox defeating the Twins and Kyle Long returning to Bears practice.