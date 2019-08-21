Photos: Back-to-school 2019

Posted 3:06 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58PM, August 21, 2019

It’s back-to-school season. Some students have already returned to the classroom. Others will soon. To mark the occasion, we present this gallery of staff photos – from the days when they were in school, with their own children heading off to school, and in a few cases, as teachers.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.