Nearly Half of Illinoisans Will Look For A New Job This Year

The Illinois Jobs Report was released last week and Michelle Reisdorf (Regional Vice President of Robert Half Chicago) joined Steve Grzanich to recapped the findings to show the state is in line with the rest of the job climate. 46% of employees are planning on looking for a new job this year and the two discussed what managers can do to help retain those employees so they don’t need to find a new employee to fill a role.