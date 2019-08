× MVPP: Jeffrey Wright Co-Founder of A.M. Money

Jeffrey Wright, Co-Founder of A.M. Money talks about what it’s like to struggle to afford higher education, so he and his partner Dan Rogers, wanted to create affordable loans for every college student. A.M. Money provides financial products to allow students to continue investing in themselves and pursuing higher education, free from financial constraints.

For more information visit: chicagostudentloans.com

Listen to the podcast here: