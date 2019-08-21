× MVPP: Jefferey Wright Co-Founder of A.M. Money

Jefferey Wright, Co-Founder of A.M. Money talks about what it’s like to struggle to afford higher education, so he and his partner Dan, wanted to create affordable loans for every college student. A.M. Money provides financial products to allow students to continue investing in themselves and pursuing higher education, free from financial constraints.

You’re probably thinking, how is A.M. Money different from other private student loan companies?A.M. Money does not not rely on the income of your parents to make a decision, and we offer flexible repayment options based upon your income after graduation.

For more information visit: chicagostudentloans.com

