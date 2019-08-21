× Master of the macabre Brian Yuzna looks back at horror classics “Society”, “Re-Animator” and more

Legendary horror filmmaker Brian Yuzna joins Nick Digilio to talk about his scathing social satire Society, as well as his beloved collaborations with director Stuart Gordon, his liberal use of practical-effects and his career in the horror genre.

You can see Brian’s personal 35mm print of Society this Sunday at the Music Box Theatre as part of the theatre’s 90th anniversary celebration.

