Mark Carman Full Show 8.21.19: Best fast-food chicken sandwiches, what's the temperature to keep the AC at for a healthy relationship, and Rev. Brian Sauder from 'Faith In Place'

Tonight Mark Carman is in for WGN Radio’s Nightside! After a full day of taste testing, Mark Carman is ready to share with listeners his opinon on the best fast-food chicken sandwich in America. Alongside engineer Adam Philips and Producer Michael Heidemann they dive into a recent Chicago Tribune list of the top 26 best chicken sandwiches and give they take. Also, Reverend Brian Sauder from Faith In Place joins Mark to discuss the important community work Faith In Place provides across Illinois and beyond.