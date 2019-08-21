× Legendary Chicago Saxophone Player Willie Henderson | Nocturnal Journal

On this special edition of Nocturnal Journal, Chicago Legend American R&B and soul musician Willie Henderson sits down with Dave Hoekstra to discuss “The Keeper of the Sound Awards.”

It will be a salute to ‘The Cotton Club” with over 25 performers, and honoree’s awarded that also features Willie Henderson Big Bad Blues Band. Earlier this week, Willie stopped by the WGN skyline studios to discuss the upcoming event as well a preview of the music for this sold-out special one-time event.

The sold-out event takes place this Saturday, August 24th at Watra Night Club (4758 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60632)