× How do independent record stores stay competitive in a digital world?

Reckless Records’ store manager Melissa Grubbs joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the new “Bargain Basement” sale this weekend, the rising popularity of vinyl records, the importance of community to Reckless Records, how they compete against other retailers, the way they remain competitive in a digital world, their relationship with the music industry and where Chicago stands as a music town.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.