Historian Deborah Lipstadt: “To suggest that you can cure [antisemitism] may be…simplistic”

Posted 3:39 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, August 21, 2019

Professor Deborah Lipstadt, author of the novel Denial: Holocaust History on Trial, pose sfor photographers upon arrival at the Denial screening in central London, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Historian Deborah Lipstadt, author of several books including Antisemitism Here and Now, and Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University. Deborah was also in the 2016 film, “Denial” and will be speaking at “What You Do Matters” in an effort educate on the Jewish community in today’s day and age.

