Historian Deborah Lipstadt: “To suggest that you can cure [antisemitism] may be…simplistic”

Historian Deborah Lipstadt, author of several books including Antisemitism Here and Now, and Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University. Deborah was also in the 2016 film, “Denial” and will be speaking at “What You Do Matters” in an effort educate on the Jewish community in today’s day and age.