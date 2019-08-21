Highlights: White Sox 4 – Twins 0 – 8/21/19

Posted 9:13 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, August 21, 2019

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Minneapolis. Giolito pitched a complete three-hit shutout game as the White Sox won 4-0. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins – August 21, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.