Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Minneapolis. Giolito pitched a complete three-hit shutout game as the White Sox won 4-0. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Highlights: White Sox 4 – Twins 0 – 8/21/19
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins – August 21, 2019