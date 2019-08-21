A screen above the trading floor shows an intraday number for the Dow Jones industrial average, at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Stocks are falling sharply after the bond market threw up another warning flag on the economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Former Joe Biden Economist and Northwestern University Professor Ben Harris: “To characterize [trade war] as minor is…an unfair characterization”
Former Joe Biden Economist and Northwestern University Professor Ben Harris joins John Williams to react to yesterday’s interview with University of Chicago Economics Professor Casey Mulligan on the possibility of another recession soon. He predicts also when people will start getting worried by effects of a recession.