× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #34: Are you ready for success?

Tonight on Extension 720: The great professor Al Gini stops by to talk about the traits one needs in order to be an effective leader. We head out to Wicker Park to chat with Reckless Records’ manager Melissa Grubbs about how an independent record store survives in the digital age. CEO Doug Cook tells us why the Feldco jingle is vital to the company’s success. And as the school year starts again we explore the importance of early childhood education with Skokie-Morton Grove School District 69 Superintendent Margaret Clauson. All that plus the one and only Miles Kaufmann is in the house!

