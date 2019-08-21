× Dr. John Duffy: The art of parenting is ever-changing

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy in-studio to give us a conversation about parental techniques changes over the years and the idea of the “blind spot” that athletes have to deal with. The teen lexicon now includes depression, anxiety, ADHD, and suicidal ideation and as the awareness of mental illness kids have continues to progress, the ways in which parenting is done evolves and changes constantly.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.