Feldco CEO Doug Cook on the commercial jingle that is vital to the company's success

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Feldco President and owner Doug Cook about why he wanted to acquire Feldco, what it takes to a acquire a business, what he looks for in a company before he tries to acquire it, the importance of having a creative jingle, how the catchy jingle is able to separate Feldco from other businesses, the biggest challenge of buying and selling businesses and why trust is vital to building a company.

