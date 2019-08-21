× David Hochberg: Breaking down FHA Loans

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial. He joins Bill and Wendy in-studio to talk about FHA loosening rules to help borrowers secure FHA loans in condos. He also tells listeners about Team Hochberg’s cash out total in July reaching 125K, saving borrowers over 25K in payments in June; and so far this year Team Hochberg has cashed out over 2M of listeners’ equity and reduced listeners over 106K/month.

