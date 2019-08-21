× Ald. Brendan Reilly on Chicago’s $1 billion budget hole: “Mayor Emanuel and his team were not up upfront about a lot of the big hanging liabilities out there.”

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the future of casinos in the city, filling Chicago’s massive budget hole, and assessing the erosion of the beaches on the lakefront.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3671074/3671074_2019-08-22-004714.64kmono.mp3

