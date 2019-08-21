Ald. Brendan Reilly on Chicago’s $1 billion budget hole: “Mayor Emanuel and his team were not up upfront about a lot of the big hanging liabilities out there.”

Posted 7:52 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, August 21, 2019

Mayor Lori Lightfoot. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the future of casinos in the city, filling Chicago’s massive budget hole, and assessing the erosion of the beaches on the lakefront.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.