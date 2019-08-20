× Windy City Playhouse Founder Amy Rubenstein on Immersive Theater; Authors of “Clear it with Sid-Life of Sidney Yates:” Michael Dorff and Mayor George Van Dusen; “The Search for Aliveness” series host: Chad Gabriel

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with variety! First up, Windy City Playhouse has truly made a name for itself in immersive theater meaning the audience becomes part of the scenery so to speak, although the actors pay no mind. The audience moves along from a dorm room to a jail cell to a sauna in The Recommendation, and moves from room to room in Southern Gothic (sharing in treats along the way), and the latest play offering called “Every Brilliant Thing,” are all experiences you won’t soon forget. Check them out at windycityplayhouse.com.

Next up (starting at 24:07 into the program), the authors of the new book “Clear it with Sid,” discuss the life of long-serving Congressman Sidney Yates who represented the liberal lakefront and beyond. The story of a liberal who got along well with conservatives offers some lessons for today’s politicians. The authors are long time staffer Michael Dorff and current Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen who both discuss the lessons of Yates’ life and how they might apply today.

Finally (starting at 40:01 into the program), a new web series called “the Search for Aliveness” presents the unique formula each of us lives to feel alive and accomplish our dreams. With opportunities for listeners to be part of the series, you’ll find this discussion with host/narrator Chad Gabriel to be inspiring and interesting. You can find more at www.thesearchforaliveness.com. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the podcast now!