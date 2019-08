× True Crime with Kelly Pope and Mark Carman

Tonight The Nightside show takes a look into true crime with Kelly Pope and Mark Carman. The adventurous and exciting story of the ‘Curse of Akakor’ is examined with special guest, filmmaker and actor Bobby Chacon. Chicago Magazine author Bryan Smith also joins the show to discuss his book “The Breakaway” which details the story of the Chicago Blackhawks and the Wirtz Family.