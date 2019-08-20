× The Top Five@5 (08/20/19): President Trump says he “doesn’t buy” Tlaib’s tears, Marianne Williamson unveils plans for a “Dept. of Peace”, “Old Town Road” is no longer the #1 song in America, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019:

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib held a news conference on their travel restrictions to Palestine and Israel. During the conference, Tlaib held back tears while she described visiting her Palestinian family. Vice President Mike Pence told the National Space Council that the President is committed to expanding space exploration. Billie Eilish’s single “Bad Guy” knocked Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” from the #1 spot on the Billboard “Hot 100” after a record-breaking 19 weeks there, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3670767/3670767_2019-08-21-004207.64kmono.mp3

