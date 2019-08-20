The Top Five@5 (08/20/19): President Trump says he “doesn’t buy” Tlaib’s tears, Marianne Williamson unveils plans for a “Dept. of Peace”, “Old Town Road” is no longer the #1 song in America, and more…

Posted 7:47 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, August 20, 2019

FILE - In a Sunday, June 23, 2019 file photo, Lil Nas X poses in the press room at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Lil Nas X has set two new records on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs and Hot rap songs charts. "Old Town Road," which is spending its 19th week at No. 1, surpasses the record set by Drake's "One Dance" on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 20th, 2019:

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib held a news conference on their travel restrictions to Palestine and Israel. During the conference, Tlaib held back tears while she described visiting her Palestinian family. Vice President Mike Pence told the National Space Council that the President is committed to expanding space exploration. Billie Eilish’s single “Bad Guy” knocked Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” from the #1 spot on the Billboard “Hot 100” after a record-breaking 19 weeks there, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.