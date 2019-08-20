The Opening Bell 8/20/19: City Lights Are Impacting Urban Wildlife

In major cities, lights are on almost 24/7. People are up at all hours of the day, businesses are open later and Aaron Schirmer (Associate Professor of Biology at Northeastern Illinois University) explained that these changes are impacting urban wildlife. Steve Grzanich and Aaron recapped a recent study performed by Northeastern Illinois University, the Lincoln Park Zoo, and Lafayette College. Doug Roth (Founder and CEO of Playground Hospitality) then checked in to discuss the top pet peeves restaurants have with customers and the  flourishing restaurant theme of EATertainment.

 

