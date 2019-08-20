The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.20.19: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, “Thick Chicago accent guy,” “TRUMP,” no recession

King John Williams sports his CrownCam around the office.

John Williams is joined by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, approved of by many of the WGN Radio audience. He answers a slew of listeners’ questions, and shares how President Trump still could win in spite of recent polls. Then, Joey Santore, otherwise known as “thick Chicago accent guy,” a botanist from LaGrange, joins the show to explain the origin of his dialect, and what happened to the coyote once he took her home. Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Neil Steinberg gives a new perspective on what the letters, “T-R-U-M-P” could mean to Chicagoans. And, White House Chief Economist and University of Chicago Economics Professor Casey Mulligan explains why there won’t be a recession soon.

