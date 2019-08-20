× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.20.19: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, “Thick Chicago accent guy,” “TRUMP,” no recession

John Williams is joined by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, approved of by many of the WGN Radio audience. He answers a slew of listeners’ questions, and shares how President Trump still could win in spite of recent polls. Then, Joey Santore, otherwise known as “thick Chicago accent guy,” a botanist from LaGrange, joins the show to explain the origin of his dialect, and what happened to the coyote once he took her home. Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Neil Steinberg gives a new perspective on what the letters, “T-R-U-M-P” could mean to Chicagoans. And, White House Chief Economist and University of Chicago Economics Professor Casey Mulligan explains why there won’t be a recession soon.