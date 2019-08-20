This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Instagram app icon in San Francisco. Instagram is expanding a test to hide how many “likes” people’s posts receive on its photo-sharing app as it tries to combat criticism that such counts hurt mental health and make people feel bad when comparing themselves to others. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Here’s the real reason why Instagram is hiding their “like” counts, how to avoid phishing scams on Facebook, and more…
Bill and Wendy welcome CNET senior editor, Bridget Carey, on to the show. They discuss how to avoid phishing scams on Facebook; how telemarketers are getting around the National Do Not Call Registry list; why Instagram is hiding ‘like’ count for users in certain countries; Supreme’s ‘burner’ phone; and more.
