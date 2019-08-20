× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Here’s the real reason why Instagram is hiding their “like” counts, how to avoid phishing scams on Facebook, and more…

Bill and Wendy welcome CNET senior editor, Bridget Carey, on to the show. They discuss how to avoid phishing scams on Facebook; how telemarketers are getting around the National Do Not Call Registry list; why Instagram is hiding ‘like’ count for users in certain countries; Supreme’s ‘burner’ phone; and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.