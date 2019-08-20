× Sweet Potato, Black Beans Tacos: The Perfect Back-To-School, After-School Snack

Sweet Potato Black Bean Tacos!! Back to school? Oh, please! Home chef, Elysabeth Alfano’s got you! She is back in her school uniform to prove it. Sweet Potato Black Bean Tacos are the PERFECT after-school snack or easy dinner option. Just watch, my friends. Anyone can do it! Even starving kids who come from school ready to raid the fridge…it’s as easy as assembly (hall).

Wonderful as an after-school snack, particularly if sweet potato is already made. Kids can just assemble potato, beans and greens! This recipe is also great as a simple dinner meal and is fun for everyone to assemble their own.

Yummy! Tasty! Simple! Fast! Nutritious! and Fun! What more could you ask for?! For full recipe, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com .

https://youtu.be/p_je8q_XpG8

SUBSCRIBE to Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano on iTunes and on the Youtube Channel, Elysabeth Alfano.

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram @ElysabethAlfano, on Facebook @ElysabethAlfano1 and YouTube @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to Awesome Vegans on iTunes.