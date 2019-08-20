Roe Conn Full Show (08/19/19): Who will be the Bears’ next kicker, why don’t Americans change their underwear, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 19th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on his trip to Pigeon Forge, TN; The crew discusses their experiences at the 2019 Air & Water Show; A new study reflecting some unsettling trends in American underwear use is discussed; WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge looks at why the Bears dropped kicker Elliot Fry but kept Eddy Piniero; The Top Five@5 features Roe, Anna, & Richard Roeper’s exclusive sit down with John Travolta; Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard tries to make sense the political rift between President Trump & friend-of-the-show Anthony Scaramucci; And Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy stops by to give away some tickets and preview the promotional giveaways during the Hawks’ 2019-20 season.

