Restaurant Check In: Top Pet Peeves & EATertainment Venues Thriving

Restaurant goers are typically not afraid to share criticisms of an establishment, but what would restaurants critique about their customers? Steve Grzanich and Doug Roth (Founder and CEO of Playground Hospitality) talked about the biggest pet peeves restaurants have with customers, and the thriving theme of eatertainment venues that provide patrons a number of activities while they enjoy their food or drink.