MVPP: Founders of MakerGirl, Elizabeth Engele & Julia Haried

MakerGirl educates 7-10 year old girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) through design thinking and 3D printing sessions. To date, the organization has educated over 3,800 girls in twenty states through University academies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern University, Cambridge, UT-Austin, and the University of Michigan. #MakerGirlGoesMobile the educational sessions for girls in rural and under-served areas through pop-up 3D printing experiences. Lizzy and Julia started the organization at the University of Illinois in the Fall of 2014 to show girls that STEM can be creative and technical and that any girl can pursue STEM. MakerGirl hopest to educate 10,000 girls by 2023 with half from rural and under-served areas.

Julia is a native Chicagoan and future CPA. She works for a Chicago public accounting firm in its Chicago audit practice and this fall plans to transfer to its consulting practice. In addition, she is a business consultant, artist, and innovator for girls. She co-founded MakerGirl while earning her Bachelors of Science in Accountancy in 2015 and Masters of Accounting Science in 2016 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). While attending UIUC, she spent a semester honing her French and Spanish skills at L’Ecole Superior de Commerce a Paris (ESCP), FR. She interned in public accounting for three summers, at Condé Nast-owned TeenVogue in the production department in NYC and at Rent the Runway in the finance department in NYC. She is an avid lover of people, art, reading, traveling, volunteering, health and wellness, and playing Catan with her friends and family.



Lizzy is a native of Nasvhille, IL where she first learned her passion for “making” while watching her father fix tractors and construct buildings on her family farm. She earned a Bachelor’s in Supply Chain Management and Marketing and minored in Technology & Management at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After graduating, she learned the art of sales while working at LinkedIn for 4 years in San Francisco and Chicago, She is now a candidate for her Master’s in Design at IIT’s Institute of Design with the goal of creating more meaningful human experiences like MakerGirl. She enjoys competing in triathlons, cooking, baking, and serves at Park Community Church.

Listen to the podcast here:

