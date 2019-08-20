Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Trump wouldn’t have won “if there wasn’t disgust with the status quo”

Posted 3:23 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22PM, August 20, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg joins John Williams to share what he’d say in a debate with President Trump, why he thinks Trump still has a chance for reelection in spite of the latest polls and how he’d beat Joe  Biden. Plus, he answers a slew of listeners’ burning questions.

