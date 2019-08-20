× Sexual harassment widespread in Springfield, Governor J.B. Pritzker renovates the Thompson Center and the WGN Softball team wins again!

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Governor Pritzker giving money to renovate the offices at the Thompson Center, a new report on sexual harassment in Springfield being released, a toxic spill from a Northwest Indiana steel mill killing fish, the Bears preparing for their game against the Colts on Saturday, the Cubs starting a series at home against the Giants, the White Sox getting a win in Minnesota against the Twins and the WGN Softball team trouncing The Beat in their quest to bring home the media league championship.