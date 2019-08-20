× Hoge and Jahns: Kicker Competition Update, Roster Sleepers, and Aaron Rodgers

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get right into what has been the biggest story for the Bears all offseason: the kicking competition. With Elliot Fry getting cut, it is now Eddy Pineiro’s job to lose. Who had him in the bet the guys made? Hoge and Jahns also discuss potential sleepers to make the Bears roster, and how Aaron Rodgers admires the way his team’s longtime rival is handling their business in the preseason.

