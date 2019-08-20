Highlights: Twins 14 – White Sox 4 – 8/20/19

Posted 11:37 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29PM, August 20, 2019

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler rounds the bases on a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, right, in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins – August 20, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.