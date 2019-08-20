× Electric Scooters in Chicago: How often are they being used?

Mary Wisniewski, the transportation reporter and Getting Around columnist for the Chicago Tribune joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the new results of a DePaul University study that reveal the peak times of “when” and “where” people are using e-scooters in the city.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3670762/3670762_2019-08-21-001202.64kmono.mp3

