Electric Scooters in Chicago: How often are they being used?

Posted 7:25 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22PM, August 20, 2019

In this Dec. 6, 2018, photo Bird scooters are parked besides a bike sharing docking station in downtown in downtown Washington. Electric scooters are overtaking station-based bicycles as the most popular form of shared transportation outside transit and cars. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Mary Wisniewski, the transportation reporter and Getting Around columnist for the Chicago Tribune joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the new results of a DePaul University study that reveal the peak times of “when” and “where” people are using e-scooters in the city.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.