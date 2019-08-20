Harrison Ford, star of the film The Fugitive, arrives with leading lady, Sela Ward, to the films premiere in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, California Thursday, July 29, 1993. The Fugitive is the film version of the 1960s hit T.V. series of the same name. (AP Photo/Rhonda Birndorf)
Director Andrew Davis talks 25 years of “The Fugitive”
Harrison Ford, star of the film The Fugitive, arrives with leading lady, Sela Ward, to the films premiere in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, California Thursday, July 29, 1993. The Fugitive is the film version of the 1960s hit T.V. series of the same name. (AP Photo/Rhonda Birndorf)
Academy-award nominated director Andrew Davis joins Nick Digilio to talk about his classic action-thriller “The Fugitive”, his beginnings in Chicago and how he brings the city to life on the silver screen.
Catch “The Fugitive” at the Music Box Theatre featuring a special Q&A with Andrew this Friday at 7pm in celebration of the Music Box’s 90th anniversary.