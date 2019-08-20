Director Andrew Davis talks 25 years of “The Fugitive”

Posted 6:15 AM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, August 20, 2019

Harrison Ford, star of the film The Fugitive, arrives with leading lady, Sela Ward, to the films premiere in the Westwood area of Los Angeles, California Thursday, July 29, 1993. The Fugitive is the film version of the 1960s hit T.V. series of the same name. (AP Photo/Rhonda Birndorf)

Academy-award nominated director Andrew Davis joins Nick Digilio to talk about his classic action-thriller “The Fugitive”, his beginnings in Chicago and how he brings the city to life on the silver screen.

Catch “The Fugitive” at the Music Box Theatre featuring a special Q&A with Andrew this Friday at 7pm in celebration of the Music Box’s 90th anniversary.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.