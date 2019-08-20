× Director Andrew Davis talks 25 years of “The Fugitive”

Academy-award nominated director Andrew Davis joins Nick Digilio to talk about his classic action-thriller “The Fugitive”, his beginnings in Chicago and how he brings the city to life on the silver screen.

Catch “The Fugitive” at the Music Box Theatre featuring a special Q&A with Andrew this Friday at 7pm in celebration of the Music Box’s 90th anniversary.

