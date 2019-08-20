× City Club of Chicago: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Dr. Robert J. Jones

August 20, 2019

Dr. Robert J. Jones – Chancellor – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Robert Jones

Robert J. Jones became the 10th chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on September 26, 2016. Dr. Jones, who previously served as senior vice president at the University of Minnesota and as president of the University at Albany, State University of New York (SUNY) since 2013, is an experienced and accomplished scientist and research university leader. He is the first African-American scholar to serve as chancellor at Illinois. Dr. Jones’ tenured faculty home at Illinois is in the Department of Crop Sciences, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES).

Jones is married to Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones, a diagnostic radiologist physician previously practicing 22 years in private practice in the state of Minnesota. Together they have five children and four grandchildren.