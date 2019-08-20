City Club of Chicago: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Dr. Robert J. Jones

Posted 5:15 PM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, August 20, 2019

Dr. Robert J. Jones, Chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, speaks to the City Club of Chicago Tuesday, August 20, 2019 (City Club of Chicago)

August 20, 2019

Dr. Robert J. Jones – Chancellor – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Robert Jones

Robert J. Jones became the 10th chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on September 26, 2016. Dr. Jones, who previously served as senior vice president at the University of Minnesota and as president of the University at Albany, State University of New York (SUNY) since 2013, is an experienced and accomplished scientist and research university leader. He is the first African-American scholar to serve as chancellor at Illinois. Dr. Jones’ tenured faculty home at Illinois is in the Department of Crop Sciences, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES).

Jones is married to Dr. Lynn Hassan Jones, a diagnostic radiologist physician previously practicing 22 years in private practice in the state of Minnesota. Together they have five children and four grandchildren.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.