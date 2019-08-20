× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.20.19: Is it a rabbit or a raven?

Bill and Wendy jump right into the show. They talk about John Travolta’s visit on the Roe Conn Show. They also discuss the story about a tourist couple who is facing jail time for stealing nearly 100 pounds of sand from a beach on the Italian resort island of Sardinia. Bridget Carey, Senior Editor of CNET joins us for Tech Tuesday. Plus, another optical illusion is going viral, but this time it’s between a rabbit and a raven. And, an Alabama student’s picture was left out her high school yearbook for wearing a tuxedo. Bill and Wendy give listeners a chance to chime in on the issue. Oh, and Happy National Radio Day.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.