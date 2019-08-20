× After Hours With Rick Kogan Full Show |08.18.19

Tonight on After Hours:

Al Raby High School students Malik Williams and Asante join the conversation with host Rick Kogan as they talk about how they got involved with the Garfield Park Conservatory through an after school program Urban Roots.

Plus, founding editor of the Chicago Quarterly Review, Syed Haider joins the conversation to tell us all about his new novel, “Life of Gnash.”

