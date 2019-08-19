× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/19/19: A B.S. in Artificial Intelligence, Evolving Business Objectives, & Uber’s Chicago Office

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, kicked of the show by discussing the latest artificial intelligence program from IIT which focuses on ethics, while also touching on Cameo hiring its first CMO, and a Chicago company trying to make it’s mark on the CBD industry.

Segment 2: (At 12:06) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, explained why many companies are shifting their main business objective from growing shareholder value to something much bigger.

Segment 3: (At 19:45) Amy Guth, Host of Crain’s Daily Gist, shared the details about Uber moving into the 450,000 square foot space in the Old Post Office building as the Chicago landmark welcomes a number of new companies.