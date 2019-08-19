WGN Radio Theatre #414: The Adv. of Sam Spade & The Jack Benny Program

(L-R) Lisa Wolf, Carl Amari, Roger Badesch, Michael Gastala

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for August 18, 2019.  First classic episode of the night is: “The Adv.of Sam Spade, Detective: The Mad Scientist Caper” Starring: Howard Duff; (07-25-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Jack Benny Program: Rehearsing For Jack’s Tv Show” Starring: Jack Benny And All His Gang; 11-15-53.

