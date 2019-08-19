× Want to dig deep into deep dish pizza? Uno’s has classes to teach how to make the Chicago classic

Uno’s Pizza–known for its classic deep dish pizza–holds cooking classes at the restaurant before it opens. Assistant Manager David Weinberg says the class takes students through the entire process from start to finish. While the pizzas bake, students get a lesson in the history of Pizzeria Uno. The classes are taught by Lupe, one of the chefs who came up with the idea for the classes four years ago. And, while Weinberg admits that the recipe used in the class is not exactly the same as what they use in their commercial-grade kitchens with 650-degree stone ovens, he says he doesn’t think class graduates will be able to tell much of a difference when they make a pizza at home. For more information, visit https://www.unos.com/.

