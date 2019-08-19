× The Top Five@5 (08/19/19): Jussie Smollett says “the truth will come out”, President Trump complains about coverage on Fox News, John Travolta share memories of Peter Fonda with Roe & Anna, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 19th, 2019:

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett is confronted by photographers in Las Vegas about his pending lawsuit in Chicago for allegedly orchestrating a fake attack against himself. President Trump complained to reporters about Fox News and their recent poll that shows him losing the election in 2020. Wanda Sykes joined John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” to talk about bias in medicine on the basis of race and sex. John Travolta shares with Roe & Anna his memories of Peter Fonda who died last week at the age of 79.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3670447/3670447_2019-08-19-235047.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!