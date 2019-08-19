The Opening Bell 8/19/19: Vivid Seats Is The Untold Success Story In Chicago’s Startup Community
The live event and entertainment industry is incredibly lucrative, but fans can’t step in the door to these events without tickets. Steve Grzanich knows that the tickets are one of the most important parts to a successful event and Stan Chia (CEO of Vivid Seats) explained how his company has capitalized on that – with a new app, partnerships, and events happening everyday, they have become the largest independent ticket seller in the U.S. to take on the big guys. John Flesher (Environmental Correspondent at Associated Press) then updated the situation with the invasive species, Asian Carp, in the Great Lakes. Steve and John discussed a new study detailing the likelihood of the fish invading Lake Michigan.