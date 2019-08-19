× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.19.19: The Clintons, John Travolta watch, the best U.S. colleges

The John Williams Show wants to know if there are any listeners out there who believe that the Clintons really organized anyone’s death in exchange for a hypothetical $1 million. And John questions President Trump’s claims that Fox reporting on the latest presidential poll is inaccurate. Then, John sends Producer Elif to find John Travolta in the hallway and report live from his taping with the Roe Conn Show. Plus, The Princeton Review has produced it’s 28th annual “best colleges” guide, The Best 385 Colleges: 2020 Edition, and John has some thoughts on those statistics. And John wants to know if you donate school supplies to your local teachers. You can even do so now by dropping off supplies at SCARCE, a nonprofit for donations.