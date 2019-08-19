× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.19.19: Find Out How Much Steve Pays For His Haircut…

On this episode of The Steve Cochran Show:

Steve and the crew talk with Doc Most about things you need to know about viruses.

Then Dan Hampton, Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, talks about some football…and shares his go-to snack when he watches a game….

Your MVPP: Professor Megan Kashner, serves as the Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. In her leadership of Kellogg’s Social Impact offerings, Kashner focuses on the areas of impact investing, social entrepreneurship, sustainability, nonprofit management, policy, global development, values and ethics. Kashner leads up the global Impact & Sustainable Finance Faculty Consortium, the Kellogg-Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge, and more collaborative work at the intersection of markets and impact.

Later, Washington correspondent for CNN, Ryan Nobles joins Steve and Ji.

Dean Richards with More on Entertainment has the latest celebrity news.. aka. The Rock is MARRIED. You read right…

Also, do you know someone that buys and sells equities? Well we do. Bob Kerstein talks about how he makes a living buying an selling certificates of famous failures…

Plus find out what you can do if you come across a bird that needs help. Annetta Prince, Director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors talks about the conservation project and ways they protect migratory birds.

Listen to the full podcast here: